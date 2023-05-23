Burger took grounders at second base pregame Tuesday, with White Sox manager Pedro Grifol saying he's open to using the 27-year-old at the position, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Grifol indicated back in mid-April that it was unlikely he'd use Burger at second base, but the latter's ongoing success at the plate has apparently led to the skipper reconsidering the matter. Burger does have modest experience at the keystone, but the White Sox certainly would be taking a hit defensively when he plays there. However, it might be worth it in order to keep his bat in the lineup when Eloy Jimenez (abdomen) returns.