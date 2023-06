Burger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Red Sox.

Burger took Josh Winckowski deep to tally his 17th homer of the season and seventh in his last 20 games. Despite that impressive power production, Burger has struck out at a 42.4 percent clip and is hitting just .157 in the same span. While he should continue to see playing time so long as Yoan Moncada (back) is sidelined, Burger hasn't made a great case to stick in the lineup in the long term.