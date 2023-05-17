White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Wednesday that Scholtens would be the "next man up" if there is a need for a starter in the major-league rotation, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

That role at one point belonged to Davis Martin, but he's done for the rest of the 2023 campaign -- and most of 2024 -- after undergoing Tommy John surgery Wednesday. Scholtens made his MLB debut last month and allowed two runs -- one earned -- on four hits and two walks over three innings of relief. The 29-year-old right-hander has posted a 3.99 ERA and 42:11 K:BB in 38.1 innings this season at Triple-A Charlotte, where he's currently stationed.