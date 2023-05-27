Scholtens will start Saturday's game against the Tigers in Detroit, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After being called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, Scholtens worked as a bulk reliever against the Guardians later that day, allowing one run over five innings. He'll now get a look in a more traditional starting role, filling Mike Clevinger's (wrist) spot in the rotation. A strong effort against Detroit on Saturday should bode well for Scholtens' chances of making multiple starts while Clevinger is on the shelf.