Scholtens picked up the save in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Mariners, striking out one over a perfect inning.

Scholtens was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday and tossed a scoreless inning in his first appearance since May 31. He was called upon again Saturday, but this time in an extra-innings save opportunity, as Joe Kelly and Kendall Graveman were likely unavailable after recently pitching back-to-back days. Scholtens didn't disappoint and secured his first career save with a perfect inning, but he isn't expected to be used in high-leverage situations on a regular basis.