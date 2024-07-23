Brebbia blew the save in Monday's 4-3 loss at Texas. He allowed one run on two hits and one walk with one strikeout in one inning.

After Michael Kopech worked 1.2 innings before him, Brebbia was called upon to close out a one-run lead in the ninth. After inducing a Josh Smith flyout, the 34-year-old yielded a double to Wyatt Langford in the right-center gap and never recovered from there. Jonah Heim singled home Langford two batters later to tie the game and force extras. Brebbia has hit a rough patch lately, as he's yielded runs in three consecutive outings, allowing five earned across 2.2 innings. However, if Kopech is dealt at the July 30 trade deadline and Brebbia stays in Chicago, he could see more save chances in the future.