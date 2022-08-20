Abreu went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Friday against the Guardians.

Abreu drove in his lone run of the game with an infield single in the opening frame. He also tallied his seventh multi-hit effort performance across his last 10 starts, and he has maintained a .432 average with two RBI and six runs scored in that span. For the season, Abreu has a .308/.382/.463 line across 510 plate appearances.