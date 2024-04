Lee went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Phillies.

Lee has earned two or three starts per week for most of the season and has shown some promise with the bat. His double on Saturday marked his third extra-base hit of the season across 35 plate appearances, and he also has four RBI and four runs scored. Lee hasn't looked out of place at the plate, as he's striking out at just a 17.1 percent clip with a .273 average.