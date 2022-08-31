The White Sox reinstated Lynn (personal) from the bereavement list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Royals.

As expected, Lynn will rejoin the White Sox and slot back into the rotation right away after he was away from the team for four days to tend to a personal matter. Though Lynn struggled mightily in his initial outings following an injury-delayed start to the season, he's arguably been on par with ace Dylan Cease from a performance standpoint since the All-Star break. Over his seven second-half outings spanning 41.1 innings, Lynn has produced a 2.83 ERA and 0.90 WHIP while striking out 29.4 percent of the batters he's faced.