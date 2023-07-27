Lynn allowed seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Wednesday.

Lynn has been tagged for 20 runs (17 earned) over 16.2 innings since the All-Star break, continuing a season that's had far more downs than ups. The 36-year-old right-hander was off to a decent start aside from a difficult second inning, but he completely unraveled as the Cubs rallied for six runs -- five charged to him -- in the fifth. Lynn is now at a 6.47 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 144:45 K:BB through 119.2 innings over 21 starts. He remains a potential trade target, but it's unclear if any interest will turn into an offer for a pitcher enduring his worst major-league season. If he remains with the White Sox, Lynn is tentatively scheduled for a road start versus the Rangers next week.