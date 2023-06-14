Lynn (4-7) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers.

The Dodgers did their damage early, as Will Smith and David Peralta each took Lynn deep in the first inning. It's another stumble in a season full of them for Lynn -- he's allowed at least four runs in nine of his 14 starts. He's pitched to an ugly 6.75 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 86:31 K:BB over 77.1 innings this season. Lynn's projected for a road start in Seattle this weekend.