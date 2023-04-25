Lynn (0-3) took the loss Monday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over five innings against Toronto. He struck out four.

Lynn posted three scoreless frames before getting into trouble in the fourth. After retiring the first two batters of the frame, the veteran right-hander allowed five straight baserunners to reach, including a three-run homer by Cavan Biggio that gave the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead. Lynn has allowed multiple runs in each of his five starts this season and has gotten through six innings just once. He currently has a 7.52 ERA and a 1.78 WHIP, but his 32:13 K:BB through 26.1 innings is somewhat encouraging.