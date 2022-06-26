Lynn (1-1) gave up five earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out eight over 6.2 innings in a 6-2 loss to the Orioles on Saturday. He was tagged with the loss.

Lynn's struggles continued in his third start since returning from the IL, and he has now given up 11 earned runs over those starts. The silver lining is that Lynn struck out a season-high eight batters and went fairly deep into the game while throwing 109 pitches. Three of his earned runs also came in to score on a bases-loaded hit off Jose Ruiz who was pitching in relief of Lynn in the seventh. Lynn appears to be completely healthy after suffering a meniscus tear during Spring Training, so there is reason to believe that the 35-year-old veteran will regress to his career norms once he gets more starts under his belt.