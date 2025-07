Sosa went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's loss to Philadelphia.

Sosa knocked a two-run shot in the ninth inning of the 6-3 loss. He's up to 10 home runs through 91 games this season, including six over his last 26 appearances. Tuesday's long ball snapped an 11-game homerless drought. Sosa is now slashing .274/.299/.422 for the year and has gone 21-for-72 (.292) over his last 19 games.