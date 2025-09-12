Vargas went 0-for-2 with a run scored, a walk and a stolen base Thursday against the Rays.

Vargas started his second consecutive game since being activated from the injured list Wednesday, while hitting sixth and fifth in the order. He's reached base and scored in both contests, and he also swiped his fifth base of the season Thursday. Vargas will look to keep the strong close to his season going, as he's hit .277 with four home runs, 17 RBI and 27 runs scored across 112 at-bats since the All-Star break.