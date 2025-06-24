White Sox's Mike Tauchman: Returning to lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tauchman (groin) will start at designated hitter and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game versus the Diamondbacks.
Tauchman missed each of the previous four contests with a groin injury but is feeling well enough to serve as a DH on Tuesday. It's not clear when he will be available to play the outfield. Michael Taylor will patrol right field and bat ninth Tuesday.
