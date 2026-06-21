White Sox's Munetaka Murakami: Advancing in rehab program

Manager Will Venable said Sunday that Murakami (hamstring) is increasing the intensity of his hitting and is up to about 80 percent in his running program, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Murakami received a PRP injection for his Grade 2 right hamstring strain after landing on the shelf in late May, after which he was given an initial recovery timeline of 4-to-6 weeks. It remains to be seen if the 29-year-old will require a minor-league rehab assignment before coming off the injured list, but he appears to be tracking toward a return before the All-Star break.