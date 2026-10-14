White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Tuesday that the club began discussing a contract extension with Murakami's representation in late summer and those talks are ongoing, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Murakami is set to earn $17.5 million in 2027 after inking a two-year, $34 million contract with the White Sox last offseason. However, it sounds like both sides have interest in an extension that would keep the Japanese slugger in Chicago longer. The 26-year-old slashed .207/.347/.478 with 35 home runs over 127 regular-season contests for the White Sox in 2026, but he also had a 35.4 percent strikeout rate and hit only .156/.299/.375 in the final two months of the regular season.