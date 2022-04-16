McGuire is starting Saturday's game against the Rays, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The 27-year-old was traded from the Blue Jays to the White Sox prior to the regular season, and he's had sporadic playing time while playing behind Yasmani Grandal. McGuire has gone 2-for-9 with a run, a walk and three strikeouts in three appearances this year, and he'll start behind the dish Saturday while Grandal serves as the designated hitter.
