Gonzalez is starting at second base and batting eighth Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Yankees.

Elvis Andrus returned from the injured list on June 2, but it's been Gonzalez at second base for four of five games since then. Andrus has made just two starts during that span, with one of them coming at third base. Gonzalez has been all-or-nothing at the plate, but he does have an .874 OPS since May 1 thanks in large part to a three-game homer streak last month.