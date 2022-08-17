The White Sox recalled Gonzalez from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday. He'll start at shortstop and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Gonzalez played in 10 games for the White Sox in 2021, but has spent the majority of the 2022 season in Charlotte. He's hit just .198 with four homers, 15 runs, 10 RBI and five stolen bases over 33 Triple-A games, but that won't stop the White Sox from calling him up after Leury Garcia (back) joined Tim Anderson (hand) on the 10-day injured list. Lenyn Sosa should get the first chance to serve as Chicago's primary shortstop, though Gonzalez will draw the start at the position Wednesday.