White Sox's Ross Detwiler: Back with White Sox
Detwiler returned to the White Sox on a minor-league contract Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Detwiler spent the 2019 season with the White Sox, making 12 starts and 18 relief appearances. He didn't find much success, striking out just 14.6 percent of batters en route to a 6.59 ERA. With the White Sox attempting to push towards a playoff spot this season, they'll likely consider the veteran as little more than a backup plan.
