Peralta was called up from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Peralta will return to the big leagues after being sent down to Charlotte on June 11, replacing Jordan Leasure (shoulder) in Chicago's bullpen after Leasure was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday. Peralta has produced an impressive 1.08 ERA and 0.74 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 16.2 innings in 14 appearances with Charlotte and he'll look to keep it up in the majors.