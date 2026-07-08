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White Sox's Tim Elko: Cleared for rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Elko (knee) has been cleared to begin a rehab assignment with High-A Winston-Salem, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Elko underwent surgery last October to repair a torn ACL in his right knee and is finally ready to test out his rebuilt knee in games. The 27-year-old should eventually be assigned to Triple-A Charlotte, where he will give the White Sox organizational depth at first base. Elko is no longer on Chicago's 40-man roster, having been non-tendered over the winter before re-signing on a minor-league contract.

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