Elko (knee) agreed to a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Sunday, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

The 26-year-old hit the opening market in November after Chicago elected not to tender him a contract for 2026, but he's now back with the organization on a minor-league deal. Elko underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee after the season, so he'll be unavailable for at least the first few months of the 2026 campaign.