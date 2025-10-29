Elko is expected to be sidelined for eight months following surgery Tuesday to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Elko was diagnosed with a right knee sprain July 11 and was sidelined for three-plus weeks. He did not miss any additional time after that, but a recent exam evidently revealed the need for surgery. With Elko slated to be out until around midseason of next year, he'll likely be placed on the 60-day injured list during spring training.