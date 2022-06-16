Moncada went 5-for-6 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and five RBI in Wednesday's 13-0 rout of the Tigers.

It had been just over a month since Moncada had a multi-hit game or a homer, but the 27-year-old accomplished both in a slump-busting performance. In the 22 games since his last productive outing, Moncada had slashed a woeful .115/.159/.141 with only three runs and three RBI. Jake Burger (hand) seemed on the verge of stealing the starting job at third base away until he got hurt, but the competition might have been what Moncada needed to wake up at the plate.