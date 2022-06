Moncada (hamstring) could return from the injured list when first eligible Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Moncada missed over a month at the start of the season with an oblique injury and lasted less than six weeks before returning to the injured list, this time with a strained hamstring. His latest issue seems to be less significant than his first, though it remains to be seen if he will indeed make it back after the minimum 10 days.