Moncada (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Moncada exited Thursday's contest with tightness in his left hamstring, and he'll be sidelined for at least one game. Josh Harrison will shift to the hot corner while Romy Gonzalez starts at second base.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Exits with hamstring tightness•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Slugs seventh homer•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Delivers clutch hit•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Smacks sixth homer•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Takes Sunday off•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Drives in three across doubleheader•