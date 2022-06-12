Moncada is not in Sunday's lineup against the Rangers.
Moncada will sit for the third time in the last seven games. Jake Burger, who is starting at third base, has simply been more productive than Moncada this season, so while Burger will get most of his starts at designated hitter, he will also keep cutting into Moncada's playing time. Moncada is hitting .133 with three extra-base hits and zero steals in 90 at-bats.
