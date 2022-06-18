Moncada (hamstring) isn't starting Saturday's game against Houston.
Moncada was removed from Friday's game against the Astros due to right hamstring tightness and will be out of the lineup for at least one matchup. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench, but Jake Burger will start at third base while Adam Engel enters the lineup in right field.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Exits with tight hamstring•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Breaks out for five hits•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Reaches base multiple times•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Losing out on playing time•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Sitting Thursday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Riding pine Sunday•