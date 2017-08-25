Moncada was placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game against the Tigers, due to a bone contusion of his right shin.

Moncada was forced to exit Thursday's contest with shin splints -- an issue he's dealt with for quite some time now -- but was diagnosed with a bone contusion following an MRI on Friday. The 22-year-old will miss a little time on the DL, although there has yet to be a timetable offered for his return at this point. Once he's able to recover after a couple days of rest, we will know more on the severity of this setback and Chicago's plan moving forward.