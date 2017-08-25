White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Placed on disabled list Friday
Moncada was placed on the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game against the Tigers, due to a bone contusion of his right shin.
Moncada was forced to exit Thursday's contest with shin splints -- an issue he's dealt with for quite some time now -- but was diagnosed with a bone contusion following an MRI on Friday. The 22-year-old will miss a little time on the DL, although there has yet to be a timetable offered for his return at this point. Once he's able to recover after a couple days of rest, we will know more on the severity of this setback and Chicago's plan moving forward.
More News
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Due for MRI Friday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Leaves with shin splints•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Smacks two doubles Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Starting in Game 1 of twin bill•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Remains out Sunday•
-
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Late scratch with shin splints•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...