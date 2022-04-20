Moncada (oblique) is now taking controlled swings, but not full-bore swings, Daryl Van Schouwen of The Chicago Sun-Times reports. "I just saw on the report, he's feeling better, but he'll make a move and might even sneeze and he'll feel something," manager Tony La Russa said. "You do something violent, take a swing and then you've got ... you've got to let that thing play out."

Moncada still doesn't have a timetable to return. He's first going to need to take full swings, then live batting practice and perhaps a simulated game before going on a rehab assignment. While the progress is better than nothing, Moncada doesn't seem especially close to coming back.