Moncada went 3-for-5 with a triple, three RBI and a run scored Friday against the Tigers.

Moncada snapped a four-game hitless streak with an RBI triple in the fifth inning. He chipped in an additional two knocks to tally his third multi-hit performance in 14 games since he returned from a back injury. Though it's been a limited sample due to the injury, Moncada has shown significant steps forward in limiting his strikeout rate (21.3 percent) while also hitting for power (.170 ISO) across 94 plate appearances this season.