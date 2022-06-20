Moncada (hamstring) is unavailable for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Moncada has been diagnosed with a mild hamstring strain and will be unavailable for a third consecutive game. While he's tentatively considered day-to-day, the White Sox are still evaluating whether he'll require a trip to the injured list. If the 27-year-old lands on the IL, Jake Burger, Josh Harrison and Danny Mendick will see additional playing time at third base.