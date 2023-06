Moncada (back) was able to participate in defensive drills prior to Tuesday's game versus the Angels, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Merkin notes that hitting is more an issue than defense right now in terms of Moncada's back soreness, but it's still a positive sign to see the infielder taking part in the drills. The 28-year-old has been out since the middle of June because of the injury, and he's not expected back until the early portion of July at the earliest.