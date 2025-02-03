The White Sox designated DeLoach for assignment Monday.
The transaction frees a 40-man roster spot for Jacob Amaya. DeLoach came to the White Sox exactly one year ago in the trade that sent Gregory Santos to the Mariners. He saw 75 plate appearances with Chicago in 2024, producing just a .209/.293/.328 slash line.
More News
-
White Sox's Zach DeLoach: Pair of doubles in win•
-
White Sox's Zach DeLoach: First extra-base hit since recall•
-
White Sox's Zach DeLoach: Gets call from Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Zach DeLoach: Joining big club Sunday•
-
White Sox's Zach DeLoach: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Zach DeLoach: First big-league run•