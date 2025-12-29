default-cbs-image
The White Sox released DeLoach on Dec. 20.

DeLoach collected a .622 OPS over 22 games with the White Sox in 2024 before spending all of 2025 at Triple-A Charlotte, where he had a .740 OPS in 51 contests. The 27-year-old will now be on the lookout for a new organization and will likely have to settle for a minor-league contract.

