Zach DeLoach: Released by White Sox
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox released DeLoach on Dec. 20.
DeLoach collected a .622 OPS over 22 games with the White Sox in 2024 before spending all of 2025 at Triple-A Charlotte, where he had a .740 OPS in 51 contests. The 27-year-old will now be on the lookout for a new organization and will likely have to settle for a minor-league contract.
