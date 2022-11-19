The Tigers declined to tender Castro a contract for 2023.
There was some buzz around Castro upon his arrival in 2019. While it didn't pan out with the Tigers, Castro is still only 25 years old and he showed flashes during the shortened 2020 season. Castro can play both middle infield spots and even got some run in center field last season.
