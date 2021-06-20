The Tigers requested unconditional release waivers on Ramos (back) on Sunday.
The veteran catcher was designated for assignment by Detroit on Tuesday, and the team won't bother keeping him in the organization. Ramos has been on the injured list nearly a month with a back strain and was playing in rehab games when he was DFA'd. The 33-year-old struggled prior to the injury with a .200/.238/.392 slash line with six homers in 126 plate appearances.
More News
-
Tigers' Wilson Ramos: Designated for assignment•
-
Tigers' Wilson Ramos: Plays in rehab game Friday•
-
Tigers' Wilson Ramos: Placed on injured list•
-
Tigers' Wilson Ramos: Serving as designated hitter Sunday•
-
Tigers' Wilson Ramos: Returns as designated hitter•
-
Tigers' Wilson Ramos: Could return Monday•