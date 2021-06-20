The Tigers requested unconditional release waivers on Ramos (back) on Sunday.

The veteran catcher was designated for assignment by Detroit on Tuesday, and the team won't bother keeping him in the organization. Ramos has been on the injured list nearly a month with a back strain and was playing in rehab games when he was DFA'd. The 33-year-old struggled prior to the injury with a .200/.238/.392 slash line with six homers in 126 plate appearances.

