Rios (shoulder) elected free agency after being outrighted off the Pirates' 40-man roster Oct. 30, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Rather than accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis, Rios will test the open market this winter, presumably in search of a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to major-league spring training. The 27-year-old reliever made three appearances out of the Pittsburgh bullpen in 2020, giving up four runs over four innings.