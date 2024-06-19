Judge was removed from Tuesday's game against the Orioles after getting hit in the hand by a pitch, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Judge took a 94-mph fastball off his left hand during the third inning of Tuesday's contest. He remained in the game to run the bases and even went back out to cover center field in the top of the fourth, but Trent Grisham pinch hit for him during the bottom of the frame. Judge's willingness to initially stay in the game could signal that his removal was only precautionary, but the Yankees will take a closer look at him and should have an update on his status in the near future.