Judge went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's loss to the Orioles.

Judge did his best to bring the Yankees back from a large deficit early with a two-run shot in the third and an RBI single in the fifth, but his effort would fall well short as Baltimore's offense exploded for 17 runs. The long ball was the outfielder's 28th of the season, which leads the majors, and he's now recorded at least one RBI in seven of his last 11 games. Judge is batting .418 in June following Thursday's performance with seven home runs, 22 RBI and 17 runs scored.