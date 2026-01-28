Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Judge's right elbow is "doing really well" as the outfielder ramps up his throwing ahead of the World Baseball Classic, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Judge spent time on the injured list and was limited to designated hitter duty for a while during the second half of last season due to a flexor strain. He returned to the outfield in September and surgery was deemed unnecessary. At this point, there does not seem to be any worry from the Yankees or Judge that the reigning AL MVP's elbow issue could linger.