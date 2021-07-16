Judge tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Thursday's contest against the Red Sox was postponed due to the outbreak, as Judge is among six Yankees who have tested positive for the virus. He'll be sidelined for at least the next 10 days and won't be able to rejoin the team until he clears the health and safety protocols. Trey Amburgey and Tim Locastro should see increased playing time for the immediate future with Miguel Andujar (wrist) and Clint Frazier (vision issues) also sidelined.