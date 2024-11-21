Share Video

Judge was named the 2024 American League Most Valuable Player on Thursday.

It's hardly surprising to see Judge take home his second MVP trophy after slashing .322/.458/.701 with 144 RBI in 2024 -- all of which represent career-best marks for the 32-year-old slugger. He also added 58 home runs on the year, which falls just four short of the Yankees single-season record he set in 2022. After receiving all 30 first-place votes, Judge is now the first Yankee to win MVP unanimously since Mickey Mantle did so in 1956.

