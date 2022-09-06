Rizzo, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, is dealing with headaches that will require additional testing, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports. The team believes the epidural improved Rizzo's back issue.

He had been out with a back issue and was trending toward returning to the lineup soon, but these headaches will be what delays his return. Rizzo's timeline and status could become more clear following the additional tests. Ronald Guzman was promoted to offer first base depth in the short term.