Rizzo (head) received a blood patch Friday which has helped alleviate his migraines, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Rizzo received an epidural injection last week to address lower-back pain, and he was experiencing headaches in recent days. The 33-year-old rejoined the Yankees on Saturday and is expected to ramp up baseball activities. Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that he hopes Rizzo will be able to return prior to the end of the Yankees' upcoming road trip.
More News
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Could start ramping back up•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Headaches require additional tests•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: To 10-day IL•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Could be available Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Likely out until at least Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Visiting back specialist•