Rizzo (elbow) is starting as the Yankees' designated hitter in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against St. Louis.

After taking a pitch to the elbow Thursday, Rizzo was slated for an off day Friday before the game was postponed. After a day of rest, Rizzo will return to the lineup without missing a game. The 33-year-old first baseman is 3-for-15 with three runs scored across his last five games.