Rizzo went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

Rizzo notched just his second multi-hit game since May 26 and picked up just his second and third extra-base hits since May 23. The 33-year-old has been going through a miserable slump at the plate and had just four hits in 13 games during June before Tuesday's three-hit effort. He has five RBI over his last four games but is still homerless since May 20. Rizzo is now slashing .270/.345/.441 with 11 homers, 37 RBI, 34 runs and a 21:64 BB:K over 287 plate appearances.